Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power, will spend the sum of N67 million on ‘residential rent’, as provided for in the 2018 budget.





This is not the first time the presidency is being charged for rent by the federal government – the tradition precedes the Muhammadu Buhari administration.





In 2017, the sum of N78 million was budgeted as its rent while N27 million was budgeted for the same purpose in 2016.





Another interesting appropriation in a copy of the passed budget obtained by TheCable is that Aso Rock will spend the sum of N7.3 million on ‘anti-corruption’ (fight?).





The provision did not specify what the allocation will be specifically used for.





The amount is N1.2 million higher than the N7.3 million budgeted for the same purpose during the 2017 fiscal year.





The question begging for an answer is: what is the ‘anti-corruption’ money used for?





To boost the fight against corruption, the budget of Nigeria’s leading anti-graft agency – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – was raised from N17.2 billion to N26.4 billion in 2018.