Muhammadu Kazaure, an All Progressives Congress (APC) house of representatives member from Jigawa state, has disassociated himself from the reported plan to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





A joint executive session of the both chambers of the assembly had passed a 12-point condition for the president to address urgently or face the invocation of the powers of the legislature.





At a news conference shortly after the ultimatum to the president by the lawmakers, Kazaure said that he would not be part of such decision.





“Nobody will impeach the president as far as we are alive in this house… that day, it will be a war,” he said.





He said there were senators and members of the house who would not support such move.





The lawmaker urged Buhari to intervene in the matter in the interest of the country and the APC.





“I am sure the president will take serious action and the whole thing will stop. You are aware that in 2015, we didn’t have money, we didn’t have power and we never intimidated anybody,” he said.





“God gave us this power; so, there is no need for this government to intimidate anybody because of re-election matter or any other reason. By now, we should try and be good to people; this is what we should concentrate on.”





He said with increase in oil price, the focus of government now should be on how to give Nigerians better welfare.





“The people are complaining not only about security but poverty, hunger; even in my constituency, the people are complaining about this.”





Kazaure said he was not in support of Buhari “allowing some people to create problems for him by frustrating those who had helped the party to win the 2015 elections”.





”These people have assisted us; we don’t want them to go; we want them to come together and assist the president again,” he said.





“So, the president must call those people to order because we will lose many votes if this crisis continues.





“That is why we have to call the attention of the president into this crisis because it is degenerating… This is why I decided to convene this press conference because if the executive, legislature and the judiciary work together, we will succeed.”

He said it was disheartening that the people who had worked with the president from 2003 till date have been sidelined.

The lawmaker, however, called on the president to reconcile all the differences among the politicians.