Arsenal have agreed a fee - reported to be 22m euros (£19.3m) - for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.The 26-year-old German, who has been at Leverkusen since 2011, is yet to have a medical with the Premier League club.Petr Cech and David Ospina are the Gunners' frontline goalkeepers, and it is unclear who would make way for Leno.Arsenal are also optimistic about reaching a deal to sign 22-year-old Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is at the World Cup with Uruguay.New Gunners boss Unai Emery has already signed defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer.