Former Super Eagles Captain Jay Jay Okocha says rather than lament their ouster Argentina should be happy to head home as their defeat by France put an end to further torture.Okocha who made the submission while assessing the match that produced a total of seven goals, maintained that the Argentine team did not put in 100% effort, adding that star player Lionel Messi was not very superb on the day.“Argentina will be happy going home because the torture for them is over. If the best player in the world cannot save you who else will save you,” he queriedOkocha who recalled that Messi had retired from the national team in the past added that he will not be surprised if the Barcelona ace and five- time Balloon d’Or winner retires again from the national team. The former Nigerian international added that there is no way a team win without playing as a team. He observed that although Argentina boasts of fantastic individual players they need to work as a team to winner as a team.Argentina only three days ago sent Nigeria packing after the Super Eagles who needed just a draw to zoom into round of 16 failed to convert their chances losing the tie at the Saint Petersburg 2-1 with Messi scoring one of the goals and Marcos Rojo scoring the other. Nigeria’s only goal in the match was a penalty converted by Victor Moses in the 51st minute.Kylian Mbappe was in superlative form for France in Saturday’s 4-3 victory scoring two of the goals in the 64th and 68th minutes respectively.