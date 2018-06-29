General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has denied that he sent out a prophetic audio against impending accidents in the country.In the alleged voice recording which is currently trending, the prophet allegedly mentioned about six or seven dates and asked Nigerians to be wary of those dates.Nigerians became weary, especially after the dates coincided with the recent Plateau mass killing and the fatal Otedola Bridge accident.In the viral piece, the dates “23rd of June, Saturday, 28th of June, 12th of July, 3oth of July, 11th of August.” were mentioned and the warning that, “Don’t travel outside Lagos and into Lagos.”But reacting, Apostle Suleman on his Twitter page denied he issued such prophecy.He wrote, “Heard there is an audio going around, alleging I warned the public against travelling out of/into Lagos with specific buses. I never said such.”