General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has attacked the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over incessant killings in the country.

The cleric on his verified Twitter page declared all political parties in the country guilty, noting that PDP was known for stealing cash while APC kills Nigerians.





He further called on Buhari’s administration to account for the lives of Nigerians, adding that he will not escape answering for the killings against Christians.





Apostle Suleman said, “The president of Nigeria says our money is safe under him..are our lives safe? Do you keep the money for ghosts? Heaven must respond this is evil.





“Plateau casualties as at last count this morning is 213 not 86 as alleged by the fake media, I mean human beings, not chickens. my heart bleeds.





“Those who were in power before are now been jailed for stealing cash, those in power now should get ready to account for those who are dying.





“You kill our brethren and tell us to forgive? yes as Christians we will but forgiveness is not memory loss. You will answer for your crime one day.





“In the last two weeks,21 killed in yola,25 in Zamfara,213 in Plateau and APC convention had over 3000policemen on guard.





“I don’t care about any political party because they are all guilty, the other stole our money, this one kills our people. God will judge you all.”