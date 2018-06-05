National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Monday sworn in new State Chairmen of the party.





He urged them to work for the re-election of the party, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.





“On your (State Chairmen) laps lies the onerous responsibility of returning this party to office for a second term”, he said while inaugurating returning and newly-elected State Chairmen at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.





“On your laps to a great extent also lie the return of our dear president to office so that the Change Agenda will have time to settle down to mature and become second nature to the people of our dear nation.”





While urging compromise among party stakeholders, the APC National Chairman also named the Party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawali Shuaibu to head the APC reconciliation efforts following issues that arose from recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses.





Full list of the newly-sworn in State Chairmen.





1. Abia – Hon. Donatus E. Nwankpa

2. Adamawa – Alh. Ibrahim Bilal

3. Akwa Ibom – Hon. Ini Okopido

4. Anambra – Barr. Emeka Ibe

5. Bauchi – Alh Uba Ahmed Nana

6. Bayelsa – Jonathan L. Amos

7. Benue – Comrade Abba Yari

8. Borno – Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori

9. Cross River – Hon. Godwin Etim John

10. Delta – Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo

11. Ebonyi – Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze

12. Edo – Anslem U. Ojezua

13. Ekiti – No Congress

14. Enugu – Dr. Ben Nwoye

15. Gombe – Nitte K. Amangal

16. Imo – Dr. Hillary Eke

17. Jigawa – Hon. Ado Sani Kiri

18. Kaduna – Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekeda (Rtd.)

19. Kano – Abdullahi Abass

20. Katsina – Shittu S. Shittu

21. Kebbi – Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa

22. Kogi – Abdullahi Bello

23. Kwara – Hon. Ishola Balogun Fulani

24. Lagos – Alh. Tunde Balogun

25. Nasarawa – Philip Tatari Shekwo

26. Niger – Engr. Muhammed Liman

27. Ogun – Chief Dikia Adebisi

28. Ondo – Engr. Ade Adetimehin

29. Osun – No Congress

30. Oyo – Chief Akin Oke

31. Plateau – Hon. Letep M. Dabang

32. Rivers – Ojukaye Amachree

33. Sokoto – Hon. Isa S. Achida

34. Taraba – Alh. Abdulmumini Vaki

35. Yobe – Alh. Adamu Chilariye

36. Zamfara – Alh. Lawal M. Liman

37. FCT – Hon. Abdulmalik Usman