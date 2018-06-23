Delegates to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention on Saturday in Abuja defied rainfall, which began early in the day, to throng Eagle Square, venue of the convention.Moreso Comrade Adams Oshiomole accompanied by his wife, Iara has arrived the Eagle Square for the convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.Also on duty in spite of the rain were Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officials deployed in strategic locations for traffic sanity and safety around the venue.The officials diverted traffic from Ralph Soheinde Street at Federal Ministry of Finance to Goodluck Jonathan Expressway and other routes to take heavy traffic away from the convention venue.Vendors of various products also had visible presence in the convention vicinity, taking advantage of the crowd of delegates and their supporters to make brisk business.Prominent among the vendors were those selling food, snacks, soft drinks, mobile telephone appliances and APC items.The venue of the convention was adorned with white, blue, red and green colours of the APC and was also decorated with the party’s flag.The environment was replete with posters of contestants for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, some carried round by their supporters.No fewer than 6, 800 delegates are expected from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to be in attendance at the convention.