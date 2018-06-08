The Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, and Chairman Senate Committee in FCT. Mr. Dino Melaye has said that his party the All Progressives Congress (APC), is sick.Melaye speaking on Channels Television on Friday said I know the APC is sick… There is no doubt that the APC is sick.”He also said “Definitely I would be contesting on the platform of a political party, since the issue of independent candidature has not been signed by the President. But to tell you if it is APC or any other political party, for now I can’t say.”“I don’t have a problem with my party but my party may have a problem with Nigerians, because of the way it is presently being run. I know the APC is sick… There is no doubt that the APC is sick.”