Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done more than enough for the country.





The governor said this on Roadmap 2019, a Channels Television programme.





Ajimobi said the country was not in good shape when the APC took over but the government has recorded achievements in the various sectors of the economy.





“APC has done more than enough. Nigerians just like other human beings are relatively forgetful, we forget things easily and we move on. What was the situation when this administration came in? Look at the end economy, revenue accruable to the government, look at the security situation, look at corruption,” he said.





“What was the situation when the APC administration came in? When you look at the KPI, Nigeria was more or less at the precipice and everybody wanted change. We got the change but because of human nature – Rome was not built in a day, even though it doesn’t take a million years to build Rome but it takes time.





“Nigeria like any other country is like a big vessel, if it has missed its path or course, it takes time to turn it round. Whatever you say, corruption has been reduced, when you say corruption, it is not financial corruption alone, there is moral corruption, spiritual corruption – in fact anything that is not pure in its form has been corrupted.





“If you look at that element of corruption which is that foundation of the activities we do, morally, financially, spiritually – Nigeria like most counties is a corrupt country.”





Ajimobi said the achievements of federal government has not been “well articulated.”





“I wish you were present at the colloquium held for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, if you listen carefully as presented by the vice-president, eloquently presented you will know that this government has done so much, has done tremendously well but you politics,” he said.





“This government has killed a cow but it is just that it is not well articulated. Have you seen the growth in agriculture? Have you seen the diversification, the economy is well managed.”





The governor said Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, does not have what it takes to be governor of the state.





“I have nothing against him. I like decorum. I like people with style. I like people who have quality in what they do, I don’t like – once you are minister, you must behave like a minister you must not go to the newspapers, maligning others in authority,” he said.





“There are things you must not do, you must behave your level. He doesn’t have the temperament of a governor, as a governor you must be reserved. If you want to be a governor of a state, you must not be cantankerous. I will not support somebody who has a track record of abusing all the leaders.”