The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plan to sue the National Working Committee (NWC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun for cancelling its state congresses.





The chapter is loyal to the national leader, Bola Tinubu, and recently paid a visit to the former Lagos governor.





On Sunday, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, hinted of the legal action in reaction to the NWC overruling of the main congress of APC at ACME road on May 19.









Salami described the NWC’s decision on the main congress as mischievous, saying it was meant to scuttle things at the state chapter.





“We will challenge their decision at the court because there is a Supreme Court judgement in favour of Lagos State on 57 councils”, he informed NAN.





“We have been operating with 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos before the formation of APC.









“The decision is not only mischievous but a deliberate way to scuttle the party in Lagos State,” he said.





Salami said the real congress was the one held at ACME in the presence of INEC and party officials.





He insisted that the other congresses lacked legal basis as no monitoring officer was present.





Salami accused Oki of double standards, saying the same person who was party’s Vice Chairman (Central) when the party conducted council elections in 57 councils was now complaining of illegality.





Responsing, Oki told NAN that the decision of the party’s NWC to overrule the ACME congress vindicated him and his group.





“I have always said you cannot build something on nothing. What is wrong us wrong.





“I will continue to say that the constitutionally known local governments in Lagos is 20.





“And INEC recognises 245 wards.Therefore you cannot put up any illegality and expect it to hold.





“And if you look at their own congresses, you will see that they were full of contradictions and illegalities.





“The reaction of the NWC cannot be clearer. That is what we are seeing.





“We have a NWC that is committed to the Constitution, to the rule of law and the electoral act and that is why they are trying to put things right”, he said.