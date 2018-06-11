Imo state, local government and ward officials have been barrred from attending the national congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by Governor Rochas Okorocha.





The governor’s faction of the party said only statutory delegates in the state may participate in the forthcoming APC national convention.





Chairman of Okorocha’s faction of Imo APC, Chris Oguoma made this known in Owerri, the state capital yesterday, adding that they would be in court on June 22nd to challenge the outcome of APC congress in the state.





He said, “Remember, I said that the Imo State APC, does not have a foundation. We do not have ward executives, we do not have LGA executives.





“In Imo State, we have statutory delegates and the main delegates. The main delegates are the party officers at the state, local government and ward officers, while the statutory delegates are senators, former senators, current and former House of Representatives members, former and current speakers of the state House of Assemby, among others.





“But we have a suit in court which is coming up on 22nd and the convention is 23rd of June. So, I will not state exactly what will be the outcome.





“Whichever way, I know that only statutory delegates will be there and not the state executives, because we have to be in court.”