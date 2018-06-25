Bolaji Abdullahi has succeded in retaining his position as the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He polled a total of 2002 votes to defeat Abdul Sidiq, his closest opponent who garnered 243 votes.





With over 1700 votes, Emma Ibediro, preferred candidate of Rochas Okorocha, displaced Osita Izunaso, national organising secretary of the ruling party.





Ebijiro and Izunaso belong to different factions of the APC in Imo. Members of these factions clashed publicly on Saturday.





Speaking before announcing the results, Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa and chairman of the convention, said despite “some skirmishes”, the process went well.





Below are the winners: