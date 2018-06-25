Bolaji Abdullahi has succeded in retaining his position as the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He polled a total of 2002 votes to defeat Abdul Sidiq, his closest opponent who garnered 243 votes.
With over 1700 votes, Emma Ibediro, preferred candidate of Rochas Okorocha, displaced Osita Izunaso, national organising secretary of the ruling party.
Ebijiro and Izunaso belong to different factions of the APC in Imo. Members of these factions clashed publicly on Saturday.
Speaking before announcing the results, Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa and chairman of the convention, said despite “some skirmishes”, the process went well.
Below are the winners:
- · Nduka Ayongo – ex-officio south-south
- · Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader
- · Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east
- · David Okumba – zonal Secretary south-south
- · Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west
- · John Uwede – zonal secretary south-east
- · Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east
- · Femi Ibedeyi – zonal organising secretary south-west
- · Ade Fadileri – zonal organising secretary south-south
- · Shuaibu Abdulrahman – zonal organising secretary north-east
- · Gabriel Osuori – zonal youth leader south-south
- · Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east
- · Laoke Olanrewaju – zonal youth leader south-west
- · Abubakar Sa’adu – zonal youth leader north-west
- · Kasim Bello Maigari – zonal youth leader north-east
- · Afeez Bolaji – deputy national youth leader
- · Abubakar Shiuab- national youth leader
- · Onye – deputy national woman leader
- · Salamatu Umar – national woman leader
- · George Mohgalu- national auditor
- · Bolaji Abdullahi – national publicity secretary
- · Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary
- · Adamu Fanda- national treasurer
- · Ado Oguta – deputy legal adviser
- · Hillary Ekpe- national vice-chairman south-south
- · Emmanuel Omachukwu – national vice-chairman south-east
