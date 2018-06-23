President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commended members and leadership of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) for adopting consensus as a first option in the election of the party’s national officials.The President, who made the commendation at the opening of the 2018 APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the process had led to a lot of healing and cohesion across the states and the zones, and even where elections were inevitable.He, therefore, enjoined members to bury all their differences, keep faith with the party and accept the outcome of the convention.He said: “”I have been assured that the process adopted will result in clear and undisputed results.“”Again I am appealing to all contestants to keep faith with the party.““I, therefore, appeal to all to put our great party ahead of personal considerations and to accept the outcome of the exercise in good faith.““You are all important to our party’s progress and all must come together to ensure success in the forthcoming polls so as to enable us to continue the good work we have been doing for our fellow Nigerians.’’ .The President also assured all members of the party that despite a few lingering issues with the recently concluded congresses in some states, the party would emerge stronger after the convention.According to him, the unresolved cases of the congresses are the price the party has to pay for success, “as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.He, therefore, implored all those with grievances to keep faith with the party “”until we put things right”.“”I want to assure everyone here that despite a few lingering issues with the congresses in some states, our great party will emerge stronger after this convention.“”The unresolved cases we have is the price we have to pay for success, as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.“”I am imploring all those with grievances to keep faith with the party until we put things right,’’ he said.The President, who led delegates from Katsina state to cast his vote at the convention, thanked the outgoing National Executives of the party, for their tireless efforts in securing victory for the party at the last elections and managing the success thereafter.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 22 positions including that of the National Chairman of the party as of the time of filing this report emerged unopposed.(NAN)