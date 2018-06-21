Former Edo State Governor, Prof. Osarhiemen Osunbor, has withdrawn from the race for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.This, he said, was to enable him to support Adams Oshiomhole, whom he said had what was required to lead the party to the next level.Osunbor said this during a visit to the Oshiomhole Campaign Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.He was accompanied by his wife and some of his supporters.The former governor explained that his earlier decision to join the race was not meant to spite Oshiomhole as was being insinuated in some quarters.Osumbor said, “I came here specially in solidarity with my wife and I want to say that you have the experience and all it takes to lead APC. I want to state here that I never joined the race for chairmanship to fight you, never.“I appreciate the relationship which has existed between your family and mine over the years. I do not want this to destroy our relationship. I am happy the President is with you and majority of our party leaders are with you and I have great respect for Mr. President.“I am stepping down for you and to support you because you are my brother, my friend and a man that is well respected across the country.“I believe that Edo State is lucky to have this situation and I can tell you that by Saturday, we may go for that election unopposed so that we will not go and start counting votes that will take us for too long. I congratulate you and I will work to ensure you succeed.”In response, Oshiomhole, said, “I think we have a huge challenge ahead after the convention and we will need people like Osunbor to assist. I am happy you decided to withdraw because somehow I was worried due to the relationship we have enjoyed over the years.”It was gathered that Osunbor, who joined the race on the last day of the submission of forms, was prevailed upon by party leaders to step down.Meanwhile, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, held a closed-door meeting with some party stakeholders from the South-East. As of the time of filing this report, the meeting was still ongoing.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema, who was at the meeting, did not speak to the media.