The Eid-el-Fitr festival turned sour for Boko Haram terrorists in Parisu and Takwala in Borno State when the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) pounded their base in the area.The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, neutralised many of the Boko Haram fighters through the successful air strikes, Air Vice Marshall Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, said yesterday in Abuja.“The mission followed the discovery, by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, of activities of BHTs in the 2 locations,” Adesanya said in a statement.“Consequently, the ATF detailed 2 NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, armed with rockets and cannons, to interdict the locations.“Overhead the objective, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the objectives with rockets and cannons.“At the end of the mission, it was observed that the attack platforms successfully engaged the remnants of the terrorists hibernating within the settlements and consequently neutralized them,” he said.Adesanya said that the NAF would continue to deploy its platforms to conduct intensive ISR missions aimed at discovering the locations of possible remnants of BHTs in the entire Northeast.