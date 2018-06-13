Co-Chairman of Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), Olisa Agbakoba has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has won some hearts by declaring June 12 as Democracy Day.

The former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), however, said the move was a political strategy ahead of the 2019 election.





He said this on Tuesday at the silver jubilee of June 12 organized by NIM with June 12 Movement at MKO Abiola Crescent.





According to him, the President was trying to court the human rights community and the Yoruba.





But Agbakoba stressed that Buhari deserves commendation, saying former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, failed to honour Abiola and others.





“But let salute him (Buhari) because Obasanjo didn’t do it; IBB could not do it.”, he said.





“So it is very clear that he has done it with the context of wanting to shape politics of 2019. I hope Nigerians understand the context behind it. It is a political move.”