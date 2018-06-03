Suspected Fulani herdsmen have attacked and killed ten Tiv farmers in Tse- Adough, Iyaav district , near Jato Aka,Kwande Local Government area in Benue state .The traditional ruler of the area, Mue Ter Ichnogo Chief Simon Baver, who confirmed the killing of his subjects also said many houses have been set ablaze .Chief Baver told newsmen that Fulani herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the farming community of Tse Adough at about 4 am .He said they surrounded the entire settlement ,some shot in the air, while others shot on the doors and killed those who attempted to escape in the melee that ensured .He said some children were burnt beyond recognition and have to be hurriedly buried while others are still missing .” Many houses were also set ablaze ,including food stuff , personal belongings and farm land destroyed ”According to the head of the community ,the fulani militia who have held the area hostage for five years operated for almost three hours unchallenged and soldiers posted to the area did not come to their rescue .It was gathered that part of the area, especially Moon District have been under siege for five years as Fulani herdsmen have sacked the entire settlement and occupied their houses just and the people who are mainly farmers have not return to their ancestral home .Last year ,Governor Samuel Ortom ,with his Taraba counterpart brokered a peace deal for the Fulani herdsmen to vacate the area ,but shortly after ceremony ,the deal collapsed .At press time Benue Police Command said they are yet to get the report .However Chief Simon Baver said he was with the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) of Kwande Division and was expecting the chairman of Kwande Local Government for emergency security meeting.Moon, Tse- Adough and other settlements shares boundary with Taraba and Cameron and have been under sustained Fulani herdsmen attack for more than ten years .A community leader in Moon District Chief Abo Uta , revealed that they want the federal government to save them fro extermination as the Fulani herdsmen are planning to wipe them out of existence .Chief Uta condemned the killing of harmless farmers and urged security agencies to live up to their responsibility of protecting lives and property