The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday jet out of Nigeria.





A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina said Buhari will “embark on an official visit to Nouakchott, Mauritania to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government from June 30 to July 2, 2018.”





In his capacity as the leader of the AU theme of the year: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, the President will make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme.





The statement also disclosed that Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart from Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will accompany the President on his trip.





“On the margins of the AU Summit, President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





“Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will engage the attention of the African leaders during the Summit.





“The Nigerian leader will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world,” the statement reads.