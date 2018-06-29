 Again, another accident on Otedola bridge, Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Exactly opposite the scene of Thursday’s Lagos tanker fire accident, another car accident occurred on Friday, involving a yellow and black painted commercial bus and a white bus.


According to the Rapid Response Squad, the accident occurred as a result of the recklessness of the Danfo driver who drove against traffic.

“Due to the driver’s speed, he hit the Toyota Hiace bus coming into Lagos on the Otedola Bridge,” police said

The police revealed that the buses have been removed from the scene and injured passengers have been taken to the hospital.


