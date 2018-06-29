



Reckless Danfo driver speeding on 1 way had an head -on collision with Toyota Hiace bus entering Lagos opposite scene of yesterday's tanker fire. The buses have been moved from obstruction while wounded passengers hospitalised. @followlasg pic.twitter.com/WZvTf0EiWO Otedola Bridge Fire:Reckless Danfo driver speeding on 1 way had an head -on collision with Toyota Hiace bus entering Lagos opposite scene of yesterday's tanker fire. The buses have been moved from obstruction while wounded passengers hospitalised. @Gidi_Traffic June 29, 2018

Exactly opposite the scene of Thursday’s Lagos tanker fire accident, another car accident occurred on Friday, involving a yellow and black painted commercial bus and a white bus.According to the Rapid Response Squad, the accident occurred as a result of the recklessness of the Danfo driver who drove against traffic.“Due to the driver’s speed, he hit the Toyota Hiace bus coming into Lagos on the Otedola Bridge,” police saidThe police revealed that the buses have been removed from the scene and injured passengers have been taken to the hospital.