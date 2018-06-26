Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, met with Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, in Ado Ekiti on Monday.





A statement from Idowu Adelusi, Fayose’s chief press secretary, quoted both men as advocating for a peaceful conduct of the July 14 governorship election in the state.





Details of what was discussed during the meeting were not revealed but the development comes three days after Kwankwaso visited Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president.





Both Fayose and Atiku are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have declared their intention to run for the presidential election in 2019.





Kwankwaso, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kano central senatorial district, boycotted the ruling party’s convention which held on Saturday.





The senator has been mentioned in some circles as being among the politicians gunning for President Muhammadu Buhari’s job — but he is yet to make his ambition known.





He is a member of the nPDP faction within the APC. The faction recently protested alleged marginalisation in the ruling party.





According to the statement from Adelusi, when Kwankwaso was asked by journalists whether he would defect to the PDP, he said his next line of action will be determined by whatever was collectively agreed upon by the nPDP members.





“Kwankwaso also decried the spate of killings in some parts of the country, noting that it was the responsibility of the government to secure the lives and property of the citizens,” the statement read.



