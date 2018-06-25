Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, played host to former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday.





Obasanjo arrived at Adebanjo’s Lekki residence in company of his loyalists including Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Chief Joju Fadiro, Chief Kenny Martins, Chief Abraham Akanle, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, Chief Gbolade Osinowo, among others.





Also at the venue were Overseer of the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare; ‎former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Dr. Amos Akingba.





Other include Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Prof Banji Akintoye, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, Chief Supo Shonibare, Mr. Yinka Odumakin and others.





Speaking, Adebanjo said the meeting was about the unity of the Youruba and 2019 general elections.





Adebanjo said: “Nothing more than the fact that Nigeria must move forward. All attempts to establish dictatorial tendencies in the country must be opposed. There must be unity to destroy mediocrity and dictatorship.”





“What is important is that we have our common goal. We don’t have a candidate yet. Not yet. We must agree first, any difference among us must be settled. If you are not united you can’t fight the battle. The Yoruba man must put on their thinking cap.”





Speaking, Pastor Bakare said though he is a critic of Obasanjo, the meeting was aimed at forging a way forward for the country.





His words: “Being a critic is not an enemy of the state or the nation. The thinker is the enemy of the mob. If you say I have been a critic of Chief Obasanjo, look at him now being a critic of Muhammadu Buhari too, yet he facilitated his coming in.





“A critic is not the same thing as criticism, it is ‘let us reason together, things are not going the right way’. That is all.”