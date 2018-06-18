The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has clarified that its anticipated fortune in 2019 general elections is not completely hinged on Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, but that the former President should not be wished away to assume he has become less influential.The party said that it was rather the principles, the manifesto and the ideology of ADC that attracted the former president among others to adopt the party as the right vehicle that would bring about desired change for good leadership in Nigeria.ADC National Publicity Secretary, Chief Anayo Arinze made the clarification when the party inaugurated its Enugu State Working Committee headed by the state chairman, Comrade Stella Chukwuma in Enugu, weekend.Arinze said “ADC is not anchoring its prospects on Olusegun Obasanjo, he is just one person but you know that he is an enigma. You cannot wish him away in Nigeria, in Africa and entire universe.“Remember he is a founding member of the World Eminent Persons Group, so he had made critical observations about the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, advised him not to run and he spoke the minds of Nigerians in January and that led to the formation of Coalition for Nigeria Movement which has been anchored around him.”“This movement of Nigerians made up of civil society organizations, professional bodies, political parties came together and said ADC is a credible party that will be used to prosecute the 2019 general elections.”He stated that the more reason ADC became the annioted party of the coalition was because the party had been in forefront of fight against corruption, which he said destroys a nation and denies one rights and privileges.“The way Buhari administration is prosecuting corruption fight is very wrong; if you are corrupt in PDP and you declare for APC, you are no longer corrupt, you become a saint and if you are in APC as a corrupt person all you need to shout is that the previous regimes were corrupt and you are safe, that is not war against corruption, “ Arinze said.Chairman of ADC in Enugu state, Comrade Stella Chukwuma stated that despite PDP and APC popularly in the state, ADC has come to rewrite the Enugu narrative, disclosing that so sar the party has been receiving influx of members and aspirants joining the party in the state.“We have structures down to the ward levels in Enugu state, its just for us to ignited the tempo and we keep running. ADC stands for intergrity, non imposition of candidates and taps the lantent potentials in our youths; it empowers women and the less privileged in our society,” Chukwuma said.