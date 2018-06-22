Top Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, popularly known in Yoruba movies as Ronke Oshodi Oke has taken to her instagram page to speak against the viral social media show off and competition exhibited amongst her colleagues in the industry.

The veteran actress noted that when the industry started, the major purpose was to teach lessons and impart lives, however reverse is the case today as actors now fight on a daily basis on the social media, leaving the public no choice but to be the role models and mentors who now advise them.

She further noted that rather than sit tight and focus on the goal of the profession, actors have made the social media a platform for show off where every little achievement must be flaunted.





“We buy cars, we flaunt, we buy houses, we flaunt, have we ever seen a banker flaunt those things online?” the actress asked, adding that when star actor Odunlade Adekola acquired a Range Rover sport, nobody heard about it.

This is coming just after several Nollywood actors took to instagram to announce the acquisition of new cars and even a home.





Actors like Wumi Toriola, Ijebu, Nkechi Blessing recently bought cars and announced via the media while Mercy Aigbe celebrated her new house.





Funny enough, Oshodi Oke celebrated with all these colleagues, went as far as posting photos of the achievements on her page while congratulating them… Only for her to think deeply about it and decide its all wrong!