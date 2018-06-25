Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), lawyer to the detained member of the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has claimed he is yet to speak with his client, since he was picked up by security operatives in Abuja on Friday.





Ume, speaking with This Day on Sunday, said all efforts by the family, his physician and himself to see Abaribe, had been thwarted by security operatives.





“We have made all attempts through official channels for his doctor, family members and myself to see him and up till this moment after visiting the DSS headquarters in Abuja to look for him we still don’t have any information about him since the security people left with him at about 11.30pm after searching his house on Friday,” he said.





Ume has now given the DSS up till Monday(today), before he takes his next line action.





According to him, “If by Monday we don’t have any information about him or access to him and after meeting with my client’s family, we’ll then determine the next step to take.”