When he appeared at a federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia north, displayed a book that has a meaning beyond the surface.





Clutched in his hands was the book titled ‘Dirty Politics: Deception, Distraction and Democracy’, written by Kathleen Jamieson, an American author.





In what looked like he was showcasing the book to the cameras, the senator conspicuously displayed it while entering the court and upon his exit.





The message he tried to pass across is probably clear to those who have been following developments since Friday.





Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the lawmaker in Abuja and searched his residence afterwards.





The arrest is thought to be in connection with the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), whom he had stood as a guarantor for.





Binta Nyako, a judge, granted Kanu bail in April but the IPOB leader, who is standing trial for alleged treason left the public in September.





Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, Abaribe’s lawyer, however, said the senator was arrested for his opposing views against the federal government.





Abaribe’s arrest came a day after he claimed N30 billion was smuggled into the ministry of power budget.





The senator is a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari. During a senate debate on the president’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, he jocularly said December 31 should be declared as “democracy destruction day” because that was the day the Buhari military government ousted ex-President Shehu Shagari in a coup.