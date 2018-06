The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over Saturday’s gruesome killings in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.





It said nothing can justify such cruelty to a fellow man as witnessed in the gruesome killings.





According to a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party said: “While we grieve over the dead and commiserate with families and friends who have lost loved ones, we appeal to religious and community leaders to demonstrate true leadership even in the face of this terrible challenge, by appealing to those affected not to take the laws into their hands and avoid utterances and actions that can provoke reprisal.





“We are confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s prompt visit to Plateau State will help in providing some succour to the affected and reassuring everyone of Mr. President’s commitments to tackling the security situation in the country.