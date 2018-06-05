What will be different this time around? The question your mind will ask when your ex boyfriend/girlfriend will contact you after a week of crying and depression. It is justified as well as nobody wants to go through the heartache again and by the same person especially when the mind says you know the relationship is too complicated and you are at emotionally vulnerable state. But the feeble voice from the heart says to give it yet another try.





To try hard, be your best and openly communicate to make the relationship work. Often people are mad about their love story and want to make something legendary out of it something people can idolize which leads to the never-ending relationship cycle. But here are some points that will help you believe in the relationship cycle and give it your last but best try:

Ø You know your partner: The best thing about a relationship cycle is you know the person you are getting on with. The dos and don’ts, what ticks and what does not is crystal clear and adds to the charm. Guess work in the relationship is over and you can take your partner to a date or holiday wherever he/she wants without shocking them. As it’s not the beginning but starting from where you both left so you can relax and try to be comfortable in each other’s company.





Ø Expectations are realistic: As mentioned above, it is not the beginning of the relationship or two strangers knowing each other most of the guess work is done in the first phase. Now in the second phase partners are realistic towards each other and can celebrate special days or occasions in a realistic manner. Whether you want to go shopping or movies or dates it can be planned and in a pocket-friendly manner with vouchers and discount codes .





Ø Both are ready to reinvest and work throu gh: Relationship is not one man’s job and requires commitment, efforts, and responsibility from both the partners. When ex-flames decide to give another try to their relationship then it becomes the responsibility of both them to work through the differences and have tough talks for each other’s benefit and growth.





Ø You know why you fall in love with your partner: Rather than confusions and doubts, you know what made you fall in love with your partner and why you are giving him another chance. Being in love with the same partner yet again will make you appreciate their qualities and ignore minor things.





Ø Relationship matures: Relationship matures with time and situations. When both the partners work on their loopholes and also constructively help the other partner to evolve it will help the relationship to build a strong foundation and forget the past hurt leading to strong commitment and bright future.