Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo to be cautious and mindful of their utterances so that the country would not be set on fire.Moghalu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of Young Progressive Party, YPP, in the 2019 general elections gave the advice in Ibadan during a town hall meeting with hundreds of women and youths which was held at K.S Motel, Ibadan at the weekend.While charging the mammoth crowd, the CBN ex-deputy governor, between 2009 and 2014, said the crisis between the two Nigerian leaders was a wake-up call for all Nigerians to vote for a president who is well-equipped to lead the country.Moghalu, who worked for the United Nations for 17 years said: “It is time we moved the country forward because other countries of the world are leaving Nigeria behind. There is time for a generational shift. There are 80 million eligible voters and if all of them vote, nobody can rig the 2019 elections. It is when they don’t vote that rigging can be possible.”