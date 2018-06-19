Ahead of 2019 elections, the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Tuesday held a sensitisation rally on registration and collection of Permanent Voters Cards, in an open park at Pansheke, Abeokuta.The rally according to the body is to sensitise Christians and their family members in the state to go and register and collect their permanent voter cards, in order to be able to vote in 2019 general elections.The rally’s first point of call was the Alake of Egbaland’s palace, from where it later moved to the park, where prayers were offered for Nigeria.Most of them donned T-shirts with the inscriptions ‘Your vote is your power’and ‘Get your PVC now.’Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Orientation Agency in the state were on ground to enlighten the citizens on what to do concerning the PVC.