Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he will not trade his integrity for piecemeal political favours.Wike also stressed that he will not appeal to any politician in Abuja adding that, “Power belongs to God.”The Rivers state Governor was speaking at the flag-off of internal roads on Bolo in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of the state.He said political office holders owe it a duty to impact on the lives of their people and must be held responsible when they fail to uphold their oath of office.Wike while assuring Ogu-Bolo people, promised to roll out more projects for communities who do not trouble contractors handling projects in their area.According to him, “I have always said that if our people hold those they have elected accountable, we will not be hearing excuses.“The problem in the country today is that instead of them to fulfill promises we have made to the people during our campaigns, we will keep looking for who to blame.“You need to start holding people responsible when they make promises to you. Let them fulfill those promises.”