A governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Ademola Ogunbanjo, has expressed his displeasure over President Buhari’s position that Nigerian youths should not come out for elective positions in 2019.It will be recalled that shortly after he signed the ‘Not too young to run’s bill into law, President Buhari had been quoted in the news as saying that Nigerian youths should not come out yet but after 2019.However, Ogunbanjo noted that the situation in country required fresh ideas, arguing that the current administration has been bereft of ideas to pull the country out of the woods.The governorship aspirant who declared his ambition in Abeokuta on Wednesday said he would be contesting on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria.He further explained that the effort to rescue the country required urgency and new approach.He said, “Can the youth really continue to wait? Wait till when? Wait till after 2019. I did not support such position. The race has to be now.“The current administration has not been able to pull the country out of the woods. We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect new result.“Governance currently requires new approach and fresh ideas. We need to invest in the country’s human resource.”Ogunbanjo said his manifesto was built on three-pronged – promotion of knowledge, enterprise and security.However, he also said if he was voted into office, he would continue with the infrastructural development of the state and provide adequate funding for all sectors such skill acquisition, water supply, power generation, and proper waste management systems among others.