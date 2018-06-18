A human rights lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on Monday urged presidential aspirants to emulate the legacies of the late MKO Abiola to enthrone good governance in 2019 and beyond.Agbakoba, also a former President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), made the call in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos.”Our presidential aspirants in the coming 2019 elections should be purposeful and think about the electorate, the people, like the late Abiola.”When you are running for an office, you are running to carry the burden of the people. It is like becoming the father of the house.”Many of these politicians often forget why they go there and do away with all their campaign promises.“So, it is very simple; to be a politician, all you need to do is to remember the people that voted you to power, that is all.“If you do that, you will find that wherever you go, you will be honoured.”When MKO was alive, he was remarkable, because he had the will to listen and attend to the yearnings of the people.”That is why today, we are honouring him, even in death. A politician must remember his political goal by providing good roads, healthcare, education and basic amenities for the people.”The way forward in Nigeria is to get a good leader to rule this country,” he said.On the legality of declaring June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day as against May 29, Agbakoba said that it was “clearly an illegal declaration, but a popular one’’.”I also think that the declaration is illegal, but I do not think that it is important. What is important is that there is a declaration that is popular; so, that is how we will take it.”I know it is illegal, but I don’t feel aggrieved. I will not go to court to challenge the declaration; those who feel aggrieved can go to court and challenge it.“But, I know that the late Abiola’s family deserve the recognition,” he said.