A presidential aspirant on the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has promised to reposition Nigeria’s economy and fight social vices like drug abuse and poverty, if voted into office in 2019.Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), faulted economic and social contract policies of the present administration and insisted that a lot need to be done to put Nigeria in its pride of place as “the giant of Africa”.According to Moghalu, who spoke during a town hall meeting with his Kano supporters at Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies (Mambayya House), said the time has come to redeem Nigeria.The aspirant said: “This is the time to heal Nigeria. This is the time to wage war against poverty and drug abuse. This is the time to rebuild a nation and take it on the right part of economic prosperity.“This is the time for a technocrat that has physical and mental energy, a visionary leader that will not discriminate or marginalise against religious or ethnic divide to take over the mantle of leadership.”He promised to introduce a N1 trillion equity capital fund to boost entrepreneurial capital economy among teeming unemployed youths where they would engage in massive skills acquisition programme that would make them self-reliant and responsible citizens.At Emir of Kano’s palace, when he visited the monarch, Muhammad Sanusi ll, Moghalu lamented that the rate of poverty in Nigeria was a serious national security threat that could not be overlooked by any serious government.He said he was aspiring for the office of president for three reasons: to build a nation that would unite its citizens devoid of their religion and ethnic differences, to revive the nation’s economy and restore the country’s lost glory.“The rate of poverty, unemployment and drug abuse, especially among youth and women, is getting worst by the day. My vision is to wage a decisive war against these vices. I have an economic plan that is independent from oil. I have a one trillion ventured capital economic plan that will provide job opportunities to youths and women,” he stated.Emir Sanusi urged politicians to ensure that the 2019 general election was peaceful and noting that peace was the key to development and progress of every nation.Emir Sanusi also admonished politicians to allow electorates to elect leaders of their choice, saying under a democratic regime, everyone has a right to elect leaders of his choice.He added that it was not the contest that matters, rather the contribution a contestant could offer to improve the living standard of the electorates if elected.