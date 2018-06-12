Alexander Nekristov, Mayor of Essentuki, the city where the Nigerian team is based, has officially welcomed the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.The Super Eagles arrived aboard a chartered flight from Austria on Tuesday at the Mirealnye Vody Airport and were chauffeured to their hotel Sanatorium Istochnik in Essentuki, which is about 35 kilometres from the airport.In a-two minute video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles, Nekristov said he was delighted to welcome the Nigerian team to the city.“Dear guest, it is an honour for me to welcome the best footballers from Nigeria to the city of Essentuki.“I am sure you have already felt the warmth of our city. We are glad to meet you.“For the FIFA Football World Cup, we are proud that your national team chose our city and our training ground and I assure you that you will not regret it,” Nekristov said.The Super Eagles are drawn in group D alongside Croatia (who they face on Saturday), Iceland and Argentina.The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is in its 21st edition, is expected to hold from June 14 to July 15.