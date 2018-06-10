





A rising economy

Regarding economy, Nigeria can be named one of Africa’s most thriving nations with high paying employment opportunities in varying fields. The sub-Saharan state shares borders with Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Benin as well as the Atlantic ocean. It is the most populous of all African nations, and its economy ranks 20th in global GDPs (Gross Domestic Product). Although the country’s GDP suffered a 1.5% decline in 2016, World Bank’s estimate shows a rising trend for 2017/18 .

Employment opportunities





Overall, Nigeria’s economic growth has produced a number of employment opportunities in the second half of the 20th century. Available job vacancies have shifted from a strong agricultural orientation to more service-oriented sectors. Most rewarding concerning payment are the sectors of economy, entertainment, public services and IT (Information Technology). The following list will introduce the country’s highest paying jobs. If you are currently looking for a job in Nigeria, you should consider some fields of employment listed here:



1. Medical Professionals: Doctors are amid the highest paid individuals in most of today societies. Surgeons and other specialized professionals are leading paycheck lists within their field.

2. Entertainment: Professionals working for the show business rank among the top salary jobs in Nigeria. Musicians are paid well for their talent, but so are individuals employed in the Nollywood film industry, the country’s equivalent to American Hollywood and Indian Bollywood.

3. Information Technology: The IT sector has become one of the most important employers in the past decade. The sector has plenty of employment opportunities for programmers and other online jobs in Nigeria.

4. Engineering: In a world that becomes more and more technology-based, engineers, hold the key to secured future job opportunities in Nigeria. Especially aeronautic and environmental engineering appears to continue being among the highest paid jobs.

5. Oil & gas sector: Petroleum is Nigeria’s number one export product . Therefore, the petroleum energy sector ranks as one of the top ten with high payments in the country.

6. Religion: Religion is an important topic to many Nigerians. Consequently, a Pastor’s profession is highly paid.

7. Government: Working a government job is a lucrative option in almost any country worldwide. They normally offer secure jobs and stable income.

8. Law: Working as a lawyer or judge makes for high paychecks and secure future income.

9. Pilot: Fast transportation over wide strays of land is becoming increasingly important to more people annually. As with aeronautic engineers, being a pilot is ranking as one of the highest salaries, not only in Nigeria but globally.

10. Economy/Finance: Today life is based on economic pillars. Businesses and banks rank midst the highest paying employers worldwide.

The given list is a subjective assessment and can only be used as a guideline for making informed decisions about choosing a profession. However, availability of jobs in all fields mentioned above and more can be checked through job search engines in Nigeria, like “NGcareers“ or “Joblistnigeria “ .

Online jobs for students can be found on a variety of websites hiring freelancers for writing and translations job. A content writing website can be equally useful to a student who is needing a ghostwriter for an assignment and a student who is looking for an employment opportunity as a writer online.