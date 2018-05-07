The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, on Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari that most of the security challenges currently facing the country were deliberately caused by his (the President’s) detractors.He said the aim of those behind the challenges was to distract Buhari from the good works he was doing.According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Emir spoke when the President visited him to commiserate with the Katsina Emirate Council and the family of the late Chief Imam of the Juma’at Mosque, Liman Lawal, who died on Sunday.He was quoted as commending the President for his forthrightness, steadfastness, and patriotism in providing good leadership for the country.He assured Buhari that God will always protect him against enemies of progress.While saying the myriad security challenges facing the country were the handiwork of detractors who want to discredit the President, the Emir urged Buhari to remain resolute and focused in finding lasting solutions to the problems faced by ordinary Nigerians.“Most of the issues in security are deliberately created by detractors to distract you from the good work you are doing and I can assure you, by God’s grace, they will not succeed.“As far as we are concerned, you are doing a good job to clean up the country and restore it on the path of honour and dignity,” the Emir said.Buhari, accompanied by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, was received at the Emirate by Usman.The President told family members of the late Chief Imam to take solace in the fact that the religious leader lived a fulfilled and God-fearing life.He prayed that God will grant the deceased rest and comfort his family.