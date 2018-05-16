Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of Kaduna State, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing anti-corruption war to remove him from power.





He said this while tackling the President over claims that his first attempt against corruption led to his removal as the then Head of State.





Buhari had made the claim while commissioning the new office complex of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja, yesterday.





Reacting , the former governor insisted that the President was yet to learn from experience, especially as it concerns the fight against graft.





He wondered why Buhari was allowing corruption to fight back under his current administration.





Speaking with Punch, he said, “I agree that it was corruption that sent him out of power in 1985. But the problem is that why is President Buhari allowing corruption to fight him back again in this present government?









“Why is he not adopting effective measures to tackle corruption in his present government?





“The President seem not to have put the experience from his first government into use in dealing with corruption now.





“With the experience he gained between 1983 and 1985, you expect him to do better and not allow corruption again to lead to his removal.”