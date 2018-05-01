Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s press conference with President Donald Trump of USA, the wife of the Nigeria president Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Tuesday extolled her husband’s efforts in making Nigeria a peace-loving nation.Aisha took to her tweeter handle and wrote: “Dear President, You deserve some accolades.” Recall that social media activists had condemned Buhari’s statement that ‘Some Nigerian Youths are lazy’, by posting images and reeling out reasons to counter measure Buhari’s assertion against the youth.Some Nigerians like the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, celebrities and other Nigerians have criticized and condemned in a strong term the statement credited to Buhari against the Nigeria youth.However, reports have it that Buhari made history on Monday as the first African President to visit President Donald Trump at White House for a bilateral talk which touched on security, economy, trade and investment and governance.In view of this therefore, Aisha took a different dimension and awash praises on her husband, saying that he deserves some accolades.