Aisha took to her tweeter handle and wrote: “Dear President, You deserve some accolades.” Recall that social media activists had condemned Buhari’s statement that ‘Some Nigerian Youths are lazy’, by posting images and reeling out reasons to counter measure Buhari’s assertion against the youth.
Some Nigerians like the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, celebrities and other Nigerians have criticized and condemned in a strong term the statement credited to Buhari against the Nigeria youth.
However, reports have it that Buhari made history on Monday as the first African President to visit President Donald Trump at White House for a bilateral talk which touched on security, economy, trade and investment and governance.
In view of this therefore, Aisha took a different dimension and awash praises on her husband, saying that he deserves some accolades.
This is to inform the general public that Dangote3xCement is now sold Direct from factories for promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and 300 naira for the cost of transportation, Buyers can order a minimum of 100 bags Trailer Load of 600 bags and 900 bags and above contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on 08061328015 or on 08160823315 to get 50kg rice for 8500 Naira Minimum is 20 Bags and above Note Delivery is two working days and is Nation wide.ReplyDelete