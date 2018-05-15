Nigerian senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, has advised the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu not to be waste away in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking on a lighter mood in honour of the DSP who is celebrating his birthday today, he explained that Ekweremadu is the longest serving principal officer of the Senate who has accumulated experiences over the years.





“Please don’t stay in PDP and waste. Look through events and come over,” Lawan advised.





He urged DSP to look through political developments and shift tent to the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that 2023 awaits him.





Lawan believed that by 2023, presidency would shift to the South East.





“Mr President, distinguished Colleagues, the DSP today is the longest serving principal officer of the Senate who has acquired experiences over the years. ”





“With this, however, I want you to look through development and move over to us on this side because 2023 is there awaiting you. ”





Describing Ekweremadu as a loyalist to the core, Lawan recalled how he served the former Senate President, David Mark, saying that Mark succeeded because of the support accorded him by the DSP. “



