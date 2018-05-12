Comedian Oyemykke has slammed media personality, Noble Igwe for asking the EFCC to look into night clubs along certain streets in Lagos because he believes they serve as fronts for money laundering.

Noble Igwe reacting to the news, lauded the agency and called on it to do more in the fight against financial crime. According to him, record labels, estate/property business, car business are major 419/ fraud fronts in Nigeria

It seems his tweets didn’t go down well with motivational speaker and comedian, Oyemykke who called him out for it.

According to Oyemykke who called Noble Igwe a snitch, he has only known him from a distance but his tweets shows that he is a stupid man who only knows how to ‘colour riot’.







