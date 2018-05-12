Comedian Oyemykke has slammed media personality, Noble Igwe for asking the EFCC to look into night clubs along certain streets in Lagos because he believes they serve as fronts for money laundering.
His claims which he made via social media came just few hours after EFCC raided some night clubs and arrested 12 "yahoo" boys and recovered 10 cars. The commission made the news known via its facebook page.
“EFCC operatives stormed the popular Club 57 on Awolowo Way, where the suspected “yahoo yahoo boys” were rounded up, following intelligence report.
“While some of the suspects abandoned their exotic cars to avoid arrest, some others put up resistance, thereby turning the environment into a war-like zone of sorts.
“However, a total 10 cars were recovered from the suspects during the raid that lasted about three hours.
“The suspects will soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded”.
Noble Igwe reacting to the news, lauded the agency and called on it to do more in the fight against financial crime. According to him, record labels, estate/property business, car business are major 419/ fraud fronts in Nigeria
It seems his tweets didn’t go down well with motivational speaker and comedian, Oyemykke who called him out for it.
According to Oyemykke who called Noble Igwe a snitch, he has only known him from a distance but his tweets shows that he is a stupid man who only knows how to ‘colour riot’.
He wrote as he shared his video; Noble Igwe Is A Stupid Snitch & I Don’t Care. I’m Not Here To Justify The Acts Of The People In That Are Being Hunted But A Snitch Regardless Of Their Motive Remains A Snitch! FUCK YOU BROOO
