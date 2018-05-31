A woman has been arrested for stabbing her husband to death during a fight at their home in Ikorodu, Lagos. The incident occurred early on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The woman, who is a teacher, when interviewed said: “I didn’t kill him intentionally. He was always battering me. Today, he pinned me down and started beating me again.





I picked the knife to scare him, but I mistakenly stabbed him. I couldn’t have killed my husband intentionally. In the past, I used to run out of the house when being beaten, but today, he locked everywhere to prevent my escape.





My family have told me to divorce him but I didn’t want to, because he is the husband of my youth and we already have two children together. You can ask around, everyone knows he beats me always.”





She has been arrested by policemen attached to the Igbogbo Police Station.





Watch the video below: