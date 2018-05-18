

I am glad to inform you that account owner has been identified - Inspector Charles Omotosho, FSARS Ikorodu, Lagos.

He is under custody, preliminary investigation ongoing.

PCRRU will inform you on next line of action.

The lady, Adegoke Ifeoluwa, narrated how, on Wednesday, Inspector Olushola Charles Omotosho, attached to FSARS, Ikorodu, Lagos, had harassed her and some people with her, asking for money and threatening to “waste” everyone should she fail to give the money as required.Ifeoluwa said she told Omotosho that she had no cash and that she would do a transfer.Omotosho agreed and provided his bank account details, Ifeoluwa said.She did the transfer, Omotosho confirmed receipt and Ifeoluwa went her way.Later, Ifeoluwa (@ife_luv12) tweeted her unpalatable experience with the SARS men and hashtagged the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yomi Shogunle, who also heads the Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police.Immediately he received notification for the tag, Shogunle responded, assuring Ife that they would track down the offender.The Nigeria Police on Thursday arrested Omotosho for allegedly harassing and collecting bribe from Ifeoluwa.Shogunle later provided details of the arrest of the suspected Police officer on Thursday on Twitter.