Wizkid has got three baby mamas which isn't really news but what is news is that the second baby mama appears to be shading the singer and his newest baby mama.

All three of his children’s mothers have been posting on their social media pages about the type of father he is.





The ‘Manya’ singer who is just 27 year old is the father of Boluwatife Balogun, Ayodeji Balogun, and Zion Balogun whose mothers are Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo, and Jada Pollock respectively.





Binta Diallo, in a series of posts, accused Wizkid of being a terrible father, describing the singer as a “clown”.





Diallo went on to defend the accusations that her baby is the product of a one night stand by posting old pictures from 2014 to suggest that she had a long-term relationship with Wizkid.





“My son is not a result of a 1 nightstand boo boo,” she said.





“By the way I never had a 1 nightstand before it’s not my style.”





“When we first met we hung out and clicked. He told me he really liked me and I fell for it cause my feelings for him were genuine.”





Diallo, trying to defend another accusation that she forced herself on the singer, said: “You people calling me delusional? And that I forced my self into him so why he kept on coming back. He even posted us in his page after he came to see me in my city.”





In the right end of the triangle, we have Jada Pollock, a co-manager of the singer, lauded Wizkid for being a great father.





“Thank You’ For always being such an incredible Dad!! Ayo,” she said.





In a reaction to Pollock’s post, Diallo said: “Yeah of course he’s a good father to ur kid and we all see that #babymamager.”





Another baby mama drama might be brewing as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu threw shades at the star on their son's birthday a few days ago. On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday but also made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.





"I Workkkkk Sooooo Hardddddd Ma G!!!!! Sooooooo Harddddddd!!!!! Damnnn!!! I Literally Deserve EVERYTHING GOOD COMING MY WAY AND MORE!!!."

"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.



