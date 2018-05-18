Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said Nigerians were waiting to send out the All Progressives Congress, APC, from power in 2019.





Wike stated this while urging Nigerians to join hands with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in ousting the ruling APC from power.





The governor, who spoke while addressing PDP members, also accused the ruling party of being partial in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.





Describing the fight against corruption by the APC-led administration as political, Wike said the ruling party was deceitful.





According to Wike, all Nigerians are tired of the, “lies and deceit” by the APC since assuming power in 2015.





He said, “Nigerians are waiting for PDP because Nigerians are tired of the deceit, Nigerians are tired of lies of this so-called APC.





“Because once they don’t like your face, they say it’s corruption they are fighting. The moment you defect to their party, corruption charges will be dropped, but the moment you’re not in their party, they are fighting corruption.





‘Enough is enough and we must rise up to the occasion and fight the injustice that is going on in this country.”