Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has revealed the area where his administration has “not done well”.

The governor disclosed that his administration has not done well in the area of waste management in the state.





Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, Wike revealed that his administration has spent N500 million on waste management without satisfactory result.





He lamented that the funds and efforts so far expended on waste management was yet to yield the desired impact.





According to the governor, “The issue of waste is worrisome even in Nigeria. This is an area I think I have not done well; it is very critical and challenging.





“So far, my administration has ordered more than 20,000 waste bins to enhance proper waste collection and disposal within the metropolis and its environs.





“I am reiterating my administration’s readiness to rid the state capital and its environs of waste.





“We need all residents cooperation to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.





“We will clamp down on street trading to boost sanitation in the Port Harcourt metropolis and environs.





“Street traders from neighboring states who do not contribute revenue to the state come to do business in the morning and litter the city with refuse.





“It is inherent in us to drop waste everywhere and litter the environment.”