Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the disagreement between Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the Senator representing Rivers South East, Magnus Abe, has sparked a fresh crisis in the state chapter of the party.Some aggrieved members alleged to be loyal to Abe, vandalised the party’s secretariat located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Friday.While ransacking offices in the building, the supporters reportedly carted away some materials needed for the congress.The protesters claimed that the names of delegates for the exercise had been illegally compiled, alleging that forms were not sold to Abe’s candidate.Wike in response to the incident, wondered why the APC could not put its house in order over “ordinary” congress.He accused security agencies of lacking professionalism, saying if “they could be could be negatively used during a party congress, Nigerians should expect electoral mischief, masterminded by security agencies in 2019.“In an ordinary party congress, over a platoon of soldiers and more than 200 F-SARS personnel have been handed over to one man (referring to Amaechi).“The operatives are to protect just one man, while other people are left without protection.”On his part, Abe said it would not be reasonable to hold the exercise, when a faction of the party has allegedly hijacked the process.He called on the leadership of the party to intervene.“Up till now, nobody has heard anything from the officials that will conduct the congresses. None of the stakeholders has been called to any meeting. Those who have paid to get forms don’t know where to go or who to issue them form, but we here some forms have been issued at Intels in Port Harcourt.“We would like to appeal to the national secretariat of the party to do something about the situation. Forms have not been given to those who bought forms. They protested when they heard that forms were being distributed at Intels. I think know how you can conduct the exercise under such an atmosphere,” Abe said.