Chelsea wingback, Victor Moses, may get an exemption from the opening week of the Super Eagles World Cup camp, to recover after his team’s FA Cup final game with Manchester United on May 19 at Wembley Stadium.Although coach Gernot Rohr is insisting that all invited players must report in Uyo by May 22, Moses is likely to be excused.“Every player invited safe for two or three players, most likely to include Victor Moses, must report to camp on May 22.“Rohr is serious about beginning the World Cup preparation on a good note and he has personally spoken with all the players on the importance of arriving early,” a source told CompleteSports.The Eagles are scheduled to camp in Uyo for a few days, before heading to Port Harcourt to face DR Congo in a friendly on May 28.Their final friendly will be on June 6 against Czech Republic in Austria, where they will camp for 10 days before leaving for Russia on June 12.