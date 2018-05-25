 Why Obasanjo is angry with Buhari - FG reveals | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Presidency said yesterday that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari because “Buhari is fixing Nigeria with improved power supply and OBJ (Obasanjo) is angry”






In a tweet yesterday, Special Assistant to the President on social media Lauretta Onochie lashed Obasanjo for failing “to answer a simple question posed by our President who inherited a nation in darkness.”

She added: “It’s now a clear choice between Pres. Buhari and a coalition of past corrupt leaders coordinated by ex-Pres Obasanjo.”

Presodent Buhari on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) led by Customs Comptroller General Hamed Ali, challenged Obasanjo (although he did not name him), over his claim of spending $16 billin on power asking: “where is the power.”

But Obasanjo swiftly rejected the accusation saying he was ready for probe. A statement by his media adviser Kehinde Akinyemi added: “The answer is smple: The power is in the seven National Integrated Power Projects and eighteen gs turbines that Chef Obasanjo’s successor, who originally made the allegation of $16billion did not clear from the ports for over a year”.

