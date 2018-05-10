The governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has finally addressed his rift with Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Abe, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said his rift with Amaechi was political owing to the fact that the minister publicly declared not to support his governorship aspirations.





The senator said, “I am amused by some of these allegations and stories making the rounds. For the records, the disagreement between me and the Minister (Amaechi) is political. He is the leader of the party but he has said publicly on several occasions that he can never support me.





“That means the entire country knows that he cannot pretend to be neutral or an unbiased umpire in any matter in which my interest and the interests of those interested in me are concerned.





” Yet, as the leader, it is his responsibility to provide a level playing field for us all.